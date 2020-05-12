COOPER, Alan R., 91, Army 1st Sergeant (Ret.), of Powhatan, widower of Bonnie Lee Cooper, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones May 6, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Marlene Lonski; daughter-in-law, Pam Cooper, both of Chesterfield; three grandchildren, Michael Lonski, Christopher Cooper, Brian Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Jaret and Sydney Lonski; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, David Cooper. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Old Powhatan Baptist Church, 2202 Old Church Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'The museum experience will change': After losing millions, Richmond museums hope to reopen mid-June
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL & CREMATION PARK - For sale: 2 side by side cemetery plots availabl…