COOPER, ALAN

COOPER, Alan R., 91, of Powhatan, widower of Bonnie Lee Cooper, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones May 6, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Marlene Lonski; daughter-in-law, Pam Cooper, both of Chesterfield; three grandchildren, Michael Lonski, Christopher Cooper, Brian Morgan; two great-grandchildren, Janet and Sydney Lonski; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Old Powhatan Baptist Church, 2202 Old Church Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.

