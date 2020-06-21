COOPER, Catherine Prillaman, passed away peacefully at home in Midlothian, Va., on June 12, 2020, after a courageous four-year battle with Multiple System Atrophy (MSA). Catherine "Cathy" is survived by her devoted husband, Steve Cooper; children, Stephen Lemoine, Stephenie White, Bailey Cooper and Jon Cooper; stepmother, Chris Hilgert; as well as two sisters and two brothers, eight beautiful grandchildren and a multitude of family and friends who will greatly miss her. She was preceded in death by her parents, Phillip Prillaman and Nancy de Loache Blankenship Crawford. Catherine enjoyed life to the fullest, and will be warmly remembered for her sense of humor, love of adventure, entrepreneurial spirit, generosity and compassion for all God's creatures. Her 45-year career as a flight attendant not only allowed her to take care of hundreds of thousands of passengers, but due to her bravery, saved the life of 20 individuals in the horrific crash of Flight 242 in 1977. Back in the sky in no time, Cathy continued to experience and enjoy the world with her large family of crew members who remained dear friends for life. The family wishes to thank her many loving caregivers, healthcare providers and Heartland Hospice team, who helped Catherine during her extended illness. Please join us for a virtual celebration of Catherine's life on June 27, at 1 p.m. EDT via Livestream at https://youtu.be/o_Ae6EPnsOw.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
WATCH NOW: Arthur Ashe statue vandalized with 'White Lives Matter' graffiti
-
UPDATE: Police say protesters entered apartment building during march before toppling another Confederate statue
-
WATCH NOW: 'Ready to move in a new direction': Stoney forces resignation of Richmond police chief
-
UPDATED: Colonial Heights man, 20, shot in car by Prince George police officers
-
Six Monument Avenue residents sue to stop Lee statue's removal; new case moved to federal court