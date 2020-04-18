COOPER, Leroy M., 78, of Richmond, Retired Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force, died April 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Billy Reynolds. Surviving are his loving wife, Gwendolyn P. Cooper; three sons, Vincent (Iris), Michael (Amanda) and Leroy Cooper Jr.; two daughters, Cynthia Cooper and Sonya Cooper; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; devoted sister, Daisy C. Kirven; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A private graveside service will be held 12 noon Monday, at Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Donte McCutchen officiating. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
A zoo has been trying to get two pandas to mate for 10 years. When coronavirus shut the zoo down, the pandas finally did
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…