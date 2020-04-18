COOPER, LEROY

COOPER, Leroy M., 78, of Richmond, Retired Master Sergeant of the U.S. Air Force, died April 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Billy Reynolds. Surviving are his loving wife, Gwendolyn P. Cooper; three sons, Vincent (Iris), Michael (Amanda) and Leroy Cooper Jr.; two daughters, Cynthia Cooper and Sonya Cooper; 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; devoted sister, Daisy C. Kirven; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. A private graveside service will be held 12 noon Monday, at Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Donte McCutchen officiating. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LEROY COOPER as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.