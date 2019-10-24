COOPER, NATHAN

COOPER, Dr. Nathan Michael, 35, residing in Mishawaka, Ind., passed away October 3, 2019. Nathan was born May 14, 1984, in Evanston, Ill., to William Cooper and Eloise "Ellie" (Kathmann) Cooper, both who survive him. Nathan completed his Bachelor of Science degrees in Physics and Mathematics summa cum laude at Northern Illinois University in Dekalb, Ill. He was also given the Deans Award for outstanding student in the physics department at NIU. He received his Master Degree and Doctorate in Physics from Yale University, New Haven, Conn., and was recently involved in Post Doctoral research at the University of Richmond, Richmond, Va., and most recently at the University of Notre Dame, South Bend, Ind. Nathan is survived by his father, William (Cathy) Cooper of Cary, Ill.; mother, Ellie Cooper of Crystal Lake, Ill.; and brother, Phillip Cooper of Chicago, Ill. Dr. Cooper was seeking a teaching position in his field of Physics, and wanted to share his talents and education with others. A private memorial service will be held in Crystal Lake, Ill. Palmer Funeral Home, South Bend, Ind., handled arrangements. Online condolences: www.palmerfuneralhomes.com.

