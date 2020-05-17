COPELAND, HERMAN

COPELAND, Herman A., peacefully transitions on May 13, 2020. Al leaves to cherish his memory a daughter, Shellye Copeland; and grandchildren, Dr. Daijha Anderson (Zachary) and Autumn Alston; son, Chris Copeland (Tiffany); and their chocolate lab, Rudy; brother, Paul "Tyke" Copeland; aunts, Edna Staats, Mildred McClenny, Joan Corbett and Jacquelyn Jordan; and a host of family members and friends. Services will be private. In lieu of floral arrangements, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation. J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, Va., www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

