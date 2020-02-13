COPLEY, DAPHNE

COPLEY, Mrs. Daphne Wilkerson, age 100, of South Hill, Va., passed on Monday, February 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Ula Edward Wilkerson and Lucy Clayton Wilkerson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lewis; her brothers, Edwin and Jimmy; and son-in-law, Deane Estes. She is survived by her daughter Betty C. Estes; her granddaughter, Moria West (Derek); three great-grandsons, Colton and Cooper, all of Hayes, Va. and Caleb Emerson of Kill Devil Hills, N.C. She is survived by two "bonus" daughters, Lou M. Lucas of St. Louis, Mo. and Mary Smithson of La Crosse, Va. Daphne devoted her life to her family, her church, Trinity United Methodist, where she was member for 75 years, to children as a public school teacher for 44 years. After retirement she was an Adjunct Teacher for seven years for Southside VA Community College in Alberta, Va. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home in South Hill, Va., with visitation to follow the service. Interment will be private. In honor of her love for children and their well-being, Daphne has requested that in lieu of flowers any memorials be sent to Patrick Henry Family Services, Inc., 1621 Enterprise Dr., Lynchburg, Va. 24502-5797. Online condolences may be sent through our webpage, www.crowderhitecrews.com.View online memorial
