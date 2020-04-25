COPPEDGE, JOHN

COPPEDGE, John William Jr., "Michael," "JC," 65, of Henrico, departed this life April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Coppedge Sr.; granddaughter, Moriah Lowery; brother, Anthony Coppedge; and his beloved dog, Shirley. Surviving are his wife, Janice S. Coppedge; son, Maurice Coppedge (Sekethia); daughters, Tabitha Coppedge and Shannon Lowery (Isaac); mother, Thelma Coppedge Taylor; two grandchildren, two brothers, seven sisters, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Rodney Eaton officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.

