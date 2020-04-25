COPPEDGE, John William Jr., "Michael," "JC," 65, of Henrico, departed this life April 16, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Coppedge Sr.; granddaughter, Moriah Lowery; brother, Anthony Coppedge; and his beloved dog, Shirley. Surviving are his wife, Janice S. Coppedge; son, Maurice Coppedge (Sekethia); daughters, Tabitha Coppedge and Shannon Lowery (Isaac); mother, Thelma Coppedge Taylor; two grandchildren, two brothers, seven sisters, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A private graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, at Oakwood Cemetery. Rev. Rodney Eaton officiating. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Two more Richmond restaurants have closed for good, bringing total Richmond restaurant closures since March to 8
-
As people stay home, Earth turns wilder and cleaner. These before-and-after images show the change.
-
UPDATE: Northam outlines phase one of Virginia's plan for emerging from COVID-19 pandemic
-
At least 3 more Richmond restaurants - including Brio at Stony Point - have permanently closed; 94% of Va. restaurant owners have laid off workers
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 3 cemetery plots for sale. Section: Four Seasons Garden, $3300 p…