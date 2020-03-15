CORBIN, Harold G., 86, of Richmond, died March 11, 2020. Surviving are his wife, Emily Tyler Corbin; mother, Lillie E. Berry; daughter, Sharon A. Corbin; aunt, Margaret Corbin; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Monday, March 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, at Second Baptist Church, 1400 Idlewood Ave. Dr. James Harris officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
