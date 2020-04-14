CORDLE, WALLACE

CORDLE, Mr. Wallace S. Sr., born March 15, 1927, died April 10, 2020. He was preceeded in death by his wife, Phyllis Hash Cordle. He is survived by his son, Wallace S. Cordle Jr.; and friend, Joanne Dyke; and daughter, Robbie Lee Cordle-Gill (Gary). Mr. Cordle was a U S. Navy veteran of WWII. He was a Deacon and Sunday school teacher at Bethel Baptist Church. He retired from the Virginia State Department of Taxation. A virtual memorial service will take place Friday, April 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. at this link: https://www.bethelchurchmidlothianva.org/messages/. Donations can be made to The Phyllis Hash Cordle Scholarship Fund, School of Nursing, Medical College of Virginia, P.O. Box 980567, Richmond, Va. 23298-0567.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WALLACE CORDLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.