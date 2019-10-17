CORNETTA, RONNIE "CONO"

CORNETTA, Ronnie Michael "Cono," 61, passed away on October 8, 2019, suddenly at home. Ronnie loved football and was an avid Steelers fan. He served in the United States Marine Corps. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Janie Cornetta. He is survived by his loving wife Susan, of 24 years; two children, Ryan and Shelby; one grandson, Isaac; three sisters, Elizabeth Harris, Jackie Martin, Connie Gibson and their husbands; and several nieces and nephews. A private memorial will be held by the family.View online memorial