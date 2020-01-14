CORNS, Edwina. CORNS, "Winnie" Edwina Lawhorne; 80, of Richmond, born in Alexandria, Virginia, departed this life on Friday, January 10, 2020, with her devoted family by her side after a long, courageous battle to survive. She is reunited with her loving husband of 58 years, Frank, whom she cared for until his death! She is survived by daughters, Debbie Corns (Donita) and Lisa Skelton (Tim); and grandsons, Adam and Josh. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Winnie worked in retail for Miller and Rhoads, Hecht's and Macy's. After retiring, she worked at the Tuckahoe YMCA. She really enjoyed people, was kind, friendly, fun, caring and brought a smile to everyone with her wit. The family will receive family and friends Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude.View online memorial
