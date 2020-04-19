COSBY, Cynthia Ann, 61, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the presence of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Joan Cosby. She is survived by her cousins and caregivers, Geraldine (Sager) Marshall and Marjorie (Mike) Beard; many more cousins; and her aunt, Flora Mae. Interment will be private family at Skinquarter Baptist Church cemetery. "The pain that you've been feeling can't compare to the joy that's coming!" Romans 8:18.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…