COSBY, CYNTHIA

COSBY, Cynthia Ann, 61, of N. Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in the presence of her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stuart and Joan Cosby. She is survived by her cousins and caregivers, Geraldine (Sager) Marshall and Marjorie (Mike) Beard; many more cousins; and her aunt, Flora Mae. Interment will be private family at Skinquarter Baptist Church cemetery. "The pain that you've been feeling can't compare to the joy that's coming!" Romans 8:18.

