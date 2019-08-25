COSBY, David F., of Richmond, Va., passed away on August 18, 2019, at the age of 63. He graduated from Benedictine High School and continued his education at the University of Richmond. Dave enjoyed gardening, sports and spending summers at Granite pool in his free time. He was retired, but never forgot his past employment at HCA and Ortho Virginia. His father, Robert T. Cosby preceded him in death. Dave leaves behind his loving wife, Patricia "Pat" Cosby; mother, Betty Jean Cosby; brothers, Robert T. (Tom) Cosby and Richard A. Cosby. He also leaves behind nephews and close friends. All who knew him, especially his companion cats, Katie and Max, will miss him dearly. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Richmond SPCA in memory of Dave.View online memorial