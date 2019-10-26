COSBY, Dorothy S., of Richmond, departed this life October 23, 2019. Surviving are her daughter, Dorothy M.; granddaughter, Dana Cosby-Briley; great-granddaughter, Joi; a host of other loving relatives and friends, among them Clara Henderson and Adele Sloan. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, at Forest Lawn Mausoleum, 4000 Pilots Lane. Rev. Reuben Boyd, eulogist. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial