COSBY, Eloise T., 79, of Richmond, died October 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Cosby. Surviving are her daughter, Sylvia M. Cosby; son, Tony E. Cosby; three grandchildren, Isaiah Cosby, Arikah Cosby and Alexis Davis; three great-grandchildren; brother, Nelson Tucker (Joyce); three sisters, Clara Bailey, Nannie Tucker and Evonne Peacock; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 4317 North Ave. Dr. Michael Felton, officiating. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
