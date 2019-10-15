COSBY, IDA

COSBY, Ida Mae, 91, departed this life October 10, 2019, she is survived by her son, Milton L. Cosby Sr. (Lorna); daughter, Donna Strayhorne; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funereal Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Wednesday, October 16, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, 12 noon at Cedar Street Baptist Church of God, 2301 Cedar St. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

