COSBY, Lois Carver, 99, passed away Thursday, August 15, 2019, in Richmond, Virginia. Lois was born April 16, 1920, in Richmond, to the late Leslie Bernard Carver and Elizabeth Susan Skinner Carver. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nathaniel Joseph Cosby "Nathan"; her brother, Leslie Bernard Carver Jr.; and her daughter, Susan Carver Cosby Frazier. She is survived by her son, Nathaniel Joseph "Joe" Cosby Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth Feitig Cosby "Beth"; and her son-in-law, Thomas Morgan Frazier. Also surviving are three granddaughters, Mary Lois Frazier Colfer and her husband, Orion Colfer, Anne Catherine "AC" Cosby and her husband, Ryan Friedberg and Allison Scott Cosby; two great-granddaughters, Faith Morgan Colfer and Vivian Grace Colfer. Lois was a member of Battery Park Christian Church in Richmond and previously of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, W.Va. Lois loved all the wonders of life but none more so than her faith, her family and her friends- which were abundant wherever life took her. She spent her last 15 years surrounded by a loving community of staff and residents, all of whom she counted as dear friends, at Westminster Canterbury in Richmond. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Lois's nearly century of life may be honored by a donation to the Westminster Canterbury Foundation (foundation.wcrichmond.org), Battery Park Christian Church (batteryparkchristianchurch.org) or an organization of one's choosing. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial