COSBY, Ralph Herman, 80, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Thursday, March 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Blanch Cosby; and sisters, Rose Tignor, Catherine Tysson, Gladys Lowrey; and brothers, Edward, Robert and Linwood Cosby. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Faye Lafoon Cosby; his sons, Sherwood Cosby (Cindy) and John Cosby (Kimberly); six grandchildren, Heather Cosby, Douglas Cosby, Michelle Cosby, Dallas Cosby, Dustin Cosby and Joshua Cosby; three great-grandchildren, Emory Heiser, Luke Heiser and Hudson Cosby; and sister-in-law, Brenda Shalowitz (Barry). Ralph proudly served in the U.S. Navy as an E4. He was the owner of R.H. Cosby Electric and R.H. Cosby Appliances. He enjoyed golfing and his time spent with his family. Ralph served as a deacon at Confederate Heights Baptist Church and Northside Baptist Church and loved his Shalom Church family. He was also a Free Mason. The family will receive friends Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111 and from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Shalom Baptist Church, 8116 Walnut Grove Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service in the church fellowship hall. A private interment will be held in Signal Hill Memorial Park later that afternoon. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to Shalom Baptist Church.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 15
Visitation
Sunday, March 15, 2020
5:00PM-8:00PM
Monaghan Funeral Home and Cremation Services
7300 Creighton Pkwy
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Mar 16
Visitation
Monday, March 16, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Shalom Baptist Church
8116 Walnut Grove Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
Mar 16
Funeral Service
Monday, March 16, 2020
11:00AM
Shalom Baptist Church
8116 Walnut Grove Rd
Mechanicsville, VA 23111
