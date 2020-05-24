COSENTINO, Mr. Paul Batchelder, of Richmond, husband of Anne Hays Talley Cosentino, slipped away peacefully the day after his 67th birthday on May 14, 2020. Paul was the son of Josephine Batchelder Cosentino and John Arthur Cosentino. Paul grew up in Upper Montclair, New Jersey and summered with family in Holderness, New Hampshire, at Owl Brook Farm, his grandparents' home. Paul graduated from Montclair Academy in Upper Montclair, New Jersey and Harvard University, where he was a member of the Owl Club and manager of the hockey team. He received a B.A. in government. Paul worked in financial services for forty years in New York City, and Richmond, 30 years of which were at Davenport & Company, LLC. Paul met his wife, Anne Hays while she was at Pine Manor College. Paul is survived by his much-beloved son, Trent and his daughter-in-law, Liz; his brother, John Arthur Cosentino Jr. and his wife, Debi, of Simsbury, Connecticut; and his uncle, Harry Conrad Batchelder Jr. of Center Sandwich, New Hampshire; his beloved friends from Montclair Academy and Harvard and his Richmond family: his mother-in-law, Margaret Moncure Talley Lee; and his in-laws, Daniel Doak Talley IV and his wife, Anne, Thomas Rutherfoord Talley and his wife, Laura and Frances Leavell Talley Herrington and her husband, Preston; and several nieces and nephews. Paul was generous with his time. He was President of the Harvard Club of Virginia for several years. He generously supported the Harvard book prize for area schools. He interviewed Richmond students and recommended them for entrance into Harvard. Paul enjoyed the natural beauty of his river house in Lancaster County. He loved watching his beloved Giants, Yankees and Cavaliers with his son, Trent, and friends. He will be greatly missed by his immediate family and friends for his dry wit and unique sense of humor. Due to current limitations on gatherings, a memorial for Paul will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Christopher's School or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
