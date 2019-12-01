COSNER, Arthur G. Jr., 89, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Arthur was a native of Keswick, Va., and worked 32 years with Molina Machine Company in Richmond, Va. After retiring, he and his wife, Ellender, moved to Grimesland, N.C., in 1992. He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Ellender Cosner in 2017; son, Walter; and sister-in-law, Ethel Lewis of Richmond, Va. Arthur is survived by his wife, Anna Cutshall Cosner of Grimesland, N.C.; special daughter, Lydia Renn and husband, Herbert, of Prince George, Va.; children, Eugene, Mary, Russell, James and Donna Cosner, all of Virginia; stepchildren, Linda Reid and husband, John, Barbara Gentry and husband, Roger and Ronald Cutshall and wife, Susan, all of Ohio; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews; sister, Pauline Moss of Richmond, Va.; and good friends, Walt and Vickie Averill of Grimesland, N.C. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 6, 2019, at 5 p.m. at Lighthouse Church of God, 1679 Ivy Rd., Winterville, N.C., with Pastor Mike Eubanks officiating. A dinner will be held immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, Fla. 33607. Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville, N.C. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.View online memorial