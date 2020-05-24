COSSITT, Hamilton Ewing Maguire, beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend, left this life on May 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dick and Mary (Maguire) Cossitt; and sister, Anastasia Cossitt Harrison. He is survived by his loving son, Noah Cossitt; daughter-in-law, Amanda; and grandchildren, Theo, Ethan and Carys, of Boone, N.C. Also left to cherish his memory are his devoted siblings, all of Richmond, Dwight Cossitt (Jude), Macaria Scott (Bob), Theodosia Bartolini (Maurizio), Cassandra Cossitt (Mike Tighe), Nicholas Cossitt (Megan) and Octavia Winfield (Ted); as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Hamilton was a full-time single father dedicated to exposing his little boy to music, art and literature. One of his son's earliest memories was a lesson in music appreciation. Hamilton sat the squirmy four-year-old down and put some classical music on. "Close your eyes and listen to every sound. Music always tells a story." The lesson rang true with all the music in Hamilton's canon, whether it was Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Jimi Hendrix or The Rolling Stones. He also gifted his son with a love of literature, exposing him to everything from C.S. Lewis' Narnia series to the works of Tolstoy and Dostoevsky. Hamilton's siblings will miss walking with him on Sundays at the Pony Pasture, talking about everything from Alcibiades to Xenophon, from War and Peace to the Marx Brothers. He was quiet, kind-hearted and hilarious. Hamilton possessed an encyclopedic knowledge of football and knew the dirt on every player, coach and manager in the NFL. His health crisis in 2015 launched a new chapter in all of our lives, as he revealed his uncanny ability to revere the past, accept the future and live fully in the present moment all at once. A celebration of his life will take place every day from now on. Express condolences at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
