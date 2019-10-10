COTMAN, George O., 78, of Charles City, departed this life October 3, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving wife, Ann Cotman; daughters, Kathleen Cotman and Martha Howard (Joe); son, George Cotman (Janice); 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, October 11, 2019. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Gilfield Baptist Church cemetery, 6640 Church Ln., Charles City, Virginia.View online memorial