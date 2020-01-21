COTMAN, HAROLD JR.

COTMAN, Harold R. Jr., 58, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Sunday, January 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by by son, Antonio "Tony" Wallace; and sister, Angela Givens. He leaves to cherish his memory his son, Harold "Trey" Wallace; daughter, Tiffany Birchett; three grandchildren; mother, Delorise Cotman; two brothers, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 6 to 8 p.m. on January 21, 2020, Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery.View online memorial
