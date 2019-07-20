COTMAN, Joan M., 77, of Richmond, departed this life on July 17, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert Cotman Sr.; one son, Robert Cotman Jr. (Deshea); brother, Desmoines Dennis; a host of grandchildren; a devoted niece and nephew, Joyce and Jerry Cooper; special friends whom she loved like sisters, Nancy Crump and Brenda Johnson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, with the family receiving friends 5 to 6 p.m. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 8131 Roxbury Rd., Charles City. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial