COTMAN, Latisha Patricia, "Tee Tee," was born December 17, 1979, and entered into her eternal rest on May 20, 2020, at her home in Maryland. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, James Cotman Sr.; uncle, James Cotman Jr.; and aunt, Juanita "Fuji" Cotman. Tee Tee accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Little Elam Baptist Church. She later joined Celebration Church in Columbia, Maryland, with Pastor Robbie Davis. She leaves to cherish her memory mother, Althea Cotman; father, Thomas Cotman; sister, Felicia Cotman; brothers, Brandon and Elijah Jones; grandmother, Bertha Cotman; niece, Q'nique Cotman; aunts, uncles, a host of relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Friday, June 5, 2020, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Celebration of Life service 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Little Elam Baptist Church, 8840 Church Lane. Funeral service will be broadcasted live on Radio Station, 90.9 FM. Interment in the church cemetery. Mask required.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of LATISHA COTMAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.