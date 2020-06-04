COTMAN, Robert "Boolum" Sr., 87, of Henrico, peacefully transitioned home on June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan M. Cotman; and son, Allen Dale Cotman. He leaves to cherish memories one son, Robert Cotman Jr. (Deshea); 14 grandchildren; a devoted niece and nephew, Joyce and Jerry Cooper; and a host of other relatives and friends. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at St. John Baptist Church, 8131 Roxbury Rd., Charles City.View online memorial
