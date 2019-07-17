COTTRELL, David Fred, MSG E-8, U.S. Army Ret., of North Chesterfield, Va., died on July 9, 2019. He was born in Midland, Texas, in 1928. David was preceded in death by his loving wife, Margarita "Terry" Cottrell. He is survived by his brother, Michael Cottrell (Celeste); sister, Patricia Williams (Thomas); daughter, Soraya Scheibel (John); son, Daniel Cottrell; numerous extended family members; and many friends, including devoted friend, Mark Holmberg. David joined the U.S. Navy at age 16 in 1944, saw action aboard the USS Cabot CVL 28 during the invasion of Okinawa, Japan. He resigned from the Navy in 1947 and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served in an MP battalion in Berlin, Germany, during the Russian blockade of that city, was in combat with the 17th Infantry in Korea during that conflict in 1952 to '53; served with the British Army of the Rhine as a liaison for four years. He also served in Southeast Asia in a War Room Contingency Planning Group in Joint Services Combat. David served in the military for 20 years and retired from federal service in 1965 at the age of 37. In civilian life, he worked as an officer for the Bank of America in San Francisco and retired from the work force as a real estate property manager in Richmond, Va. His hobby was growing and exhibiting roses and he was a consulting rosarian in the American Rose Society. The family expresses heartfelt gratitude for the loving care given to David by members of Lucy Corr Assisted Living and Heartland Hospice. Graveside services will be observed at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Byrd Chapel United Methodist Church, Kents Store, Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions in tribute may be made to Richmond SPCA. Sheridan Funeral Home of Kents Store, Va., is handling the arrangements.View online memorial