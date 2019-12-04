COUCH, HOWARD

COUCH, Howard J., quietly entered eternal rest on December 1, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory and life his only son, Randall H. Couch; and Randall's mother, Hattie Southerland; three grandchildren, Taneisha Johnson (Daniel), Shavonne and Shawn Simmons; two great-grandchildren, Christopher Hibbert Jr. and Skylar Johnson; Randall 's sister, Darlean Dickerson; brother, William Martin (Jill); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Thursday, December 5, 2019, 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church Creighton Campus, 4247 Creighton Rd. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.

