COUGHLIN, Barbara Lee, resided in Reedville, Va., she was 76 years old, born December 18, 1943. She died peacefully Sunday, February 16, 2020, after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by two sons, Mike and Troy Watson; a brother, Wayne Longest; and granddaughters, Megan Watson and Ciara Dabney. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Bob; sister, Windy Bridgeman; brother, Bernard Bredemeier; son, Paul Watson; stepchildren, Donna Fleming and Crystal Dabney; grandson, Stephen Watson; and granddaughter, Tiffany Coughlin; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lyniah and Liam; and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be private.View online memorial
