COURTNEY, WALTER

COURTNEY, Walter James "Jim," 66, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Jim was preceeded in death by his beloved wife, Susan; mother, Doris Courtney Cleland; and his father, Ollie James Courtney. Jim is survived by two sisters, Ruby Foster (Clayton) and Betty Flanagan (Tom); nieces, Jennifer Goodman, Sierra Mickens and Marissa Goodman; and nephews, David, Ayden and Eli Flanagan. Jim retired from Sun Trust Bank with 32 years of service. He was a member of Shiloh United Methodist Church in Montpelier, Virginia. Jim wrote and published two books titled "Extraordinary Circumstances" in 2014 and "Incredible Adventures and Interesting Tales" in 2017. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of WALTER COURTNEY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.