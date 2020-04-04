COUSINS, MABLE

COUSINS, Mrs. Mable Ann, 80, of Richmond, departed this life March 29, 2020. She is survived by her devoted husband, Clarence Cousins Jr.; two devoted daughters, Shay Morrison (Jonathan) and Lisa Tunstall (William); one devoted son, Ellsworth Jackson Jr. (Angelique); a nephew, Anthony Tunstall (Wendy) who she raised; daughter-in-love, Cheryl Jackson; one adopted daughter, Lisa Beasely; grandchildren, Breon Jackson, Ellsworth Jackson III, Amaya Jackson, Ellise Jackson; one aunt, Eva Smithers; two devoted sisters-in-law, Anne Marie Tunstall and Martha Tunstall; brother-in-law, Paul Jackson Jr.; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, 518 N. Washington Highway, Ashland, Va. 23005. A viewing will be held Sunday, April 5, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. Private burial on Monday, April 6, 2020. Memorial celebration to be held at a later date. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
