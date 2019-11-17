COWARDIN, Elizabeth B., 94, of Henrico, passed away November 15, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reynolds C. Cowardin Jr.; her son, Reynolds C. Cowardin III. She is survived by her sons, Barry L. Cowardin of Chesterfield and Dennis W. Cowardin of Woodleaf, N.C.; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Monday, November 18, 2019, 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill, where a Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, November 19, 2019, 2 p.m. Interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, https://www.diabetes.org/donate.View online memorial