COWARDIN, HERBERT JR.

COWARDIN, Herbert Spencer Jr., 88, of Mollusk, Va., passed away on March 16, 2020. He was born on August 23, 1931, son of the late Herbert and Katherine Cowardin. He graduated from John Marshall High School in 1949. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean Koos Cowardin; daughter, Catherine Cowardin Miller (Douglas); son, Bruce W. Cowardin (Kimberly Sipple); and his beloved four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Mr. Cowardin was an insurance adjuster for Maryland Casualty Company for over 25 years and worked for the Richmond Police Department for 11 years. He loved fishing, golfing and being with his family. Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.View online memorial
