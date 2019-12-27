COWARDIN, JOSEPH "BILLY" SR.

COWARDIN, Joseph "Billy" W. Sr., of Richmond, went to be with the Lord December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. and Irene Bush Cowardin; son, J.W. Cowardin Jr.; brother, Robert F. Cowardin Jr.; and sister, Barbara Patterson. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Bonnie; daughter, Bunny Phillips (James); grandson, James Phillips (April); two great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Kenly Phillips; three sisters, Jane, Shirley and Cookie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Billy was a retired iron worker from Local No. 28. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 30. Interment will be 3 p.m. Monday, in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Billy's name.

