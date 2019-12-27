COWARDIN, Joseph "Billy" W. Sr., of Richmond, went to be with the Lord December 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert F. and Irene Bush Cowardin; son, J.W. Cowardin Jr.; brother, Robert F. Cowardin Jr.; and sister, Barbara Patterson. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Bonnie; daughter, Bunny Phillips (James); grandson, James Phillips (April); two great-granddaughters, Aubrey and Kenly Phillips; three sisters, Jane, Shirley and Cookie; and numerous nieces and nephews. Billy was a retired iron worker from Local No. 28. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 30. Interment will be 3 p.m. Monday, in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Billy's name.View online memorial
COWARDIN, JOSEPH "BILLY" SR.
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH COWARDIN, SR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.