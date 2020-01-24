COWARDIN, Ronald "Ronnie" L., 73, passed away January 23, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis T. and Leone J. Cowardin. Survivors include brothers, Clinton L. Cowardin (Carolyn), A. Brian Cowardin (Connie); son, Brandon K. Cowardin of Jensen Beach, Fla.; daughter, Stacey J. Cowardin (David Santiago); and daughter, Heather C. Waters of Utah; eight grandchildren total, Allie, Ruby, Jasper, Noelle and Sebastian. Ron was a certified gemologist/jeweler/owner with the family business Cowardin Jewelers for many years and he dedicated many years particularly within the Chesterfield Towne Center location. He was a graduate of Benedictine High School, Virginia Military Institute (Class of 68) and received his master's in education from UVA. He served in the U.S. Army at Ft. Bragg for two years. He was also a graduate of the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), New York, where he later taught as well. Ronnie was well read, charismatic and a fantastic teacher. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, where his funeral will be at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of RONALD COWARDIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.