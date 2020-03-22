COX, BERNICE

COX, Mrs. Bernice Jackson, 93, of Maidens, Va., was called home to be with the Lord Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the Laurels of University Park. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Richard L. Cox; her son, Richard H. Cox; three sisters, Mamie Goodman, E. Pauline Jackson and Josephine Tate. She leaves to cherish her memory two loving and devoted daughters, Mildred C. Fife and Brenda C. Anderson (George); three grandchildren, Nigel Fife, Richelle Cox and D'Wayne Anderson (Samara); two great-grandchildren, Rianna Cox and Dawnye Anderson; godson, Kelvin Woodson (Annette); two godgrandchildren, Shannon and Jason Woodson; three sisters, Alma Mallory, Lillian Morris (Daries), Bertha Gardner; a host of nieces, one devoted, Della Nelson; nephews, cousins; and friends, one devoted, Ruth Green. Her remains rest at the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Emmaus Baptist Church, Goochland, Va. Rev. Tommy Fleming, pastor. Interment church cemetery.View online memorial
