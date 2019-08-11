COX, Betty Wilson, 85, of Henrico, Va., passed away August 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph B. Cox Sr. (Joe). She is survived by her four sons, Joseph Jr. "J" (wife, Lucinda), Kenny (wife, Melinda), Tommy (wife, Caroline), Timmy (wife, Sandy); and five grandchildren, Medeus, Cory, Megan, Shenny and Bethany. Betty was born in Imboden, Va., and was very proud of her Lee County roots. She attended Virginia Intermont College in Bristol, Va. She met Joe there, and after marriage, eventually moved to Richmond in 1963. She became a member of Third Church shortly after moving to Richmond. She cherished this membership and was blessed to have so many friends there. She still considered Bristol her second home and kept in touch with friends whom she considered her family. She lived in the same home for 53 years and valued her neighbor's friendship over the years. The family will receive friends at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., Friday, August 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial service will be held at Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m., immediately followed by the graveside service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Third Church, 600 Forest Ave., Henrico Va. 23229.View online memorial