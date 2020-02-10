COX, Mr. Bruce Rowland Sr., 68, of Powhatan, Va., departed this life on February 4, 2020, at the Laurels of Bon Air Nursing Home. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Glena Cox; his children, Kurt Brown, Charles C. Sadler, Tiffany Jones (Norman), Bruce Cox Jr. and Jennifer Cox; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sisters, Gale Lipscomb (Karl) and Sheron Taylor (Samuel); brothers, Donald Cox Sr. and Glenn Cox; aunts, Rose Tyler and Lucy Cox; a special cousin, Darlene Tyler; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Dr. C. L. Motley, eulogist. Arrangements by the Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
