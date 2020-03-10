COX, Carlton Wayne, 72, of North Chesterfield, Va., departed this life on Thursday, March 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Elsie Cox; brother, Fulton Cox; mother-in-law, Mildred Holt; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bobby and Ellen Samuels. Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Peggy; son, Robbie Cox; grandchildren, Colton Cox (Gracie) and Courteney Cox; great-grandchildren, Savannah, Jackson and Weston; sisters, Carolyn Searles (Frank), Sandra Reamy and Paula Barnes (Barry); brother, Danny Cox (Susie); half-brother, David Tilman (Mary); brother-in-law, Bernard White (Diana); and other loving family and devoted friends. Wayne served in the U.S. Army. He worked many years as a truck driver and then as a terminal manager for Kenan Transport until his retirement in 2012. The family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 12. Interment to follow in Dale Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
