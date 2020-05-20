COX, Chifornia L., 71, of Washington, D.C., formerly of Powhatan, Va., ventured into a new life on Monday, May 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Maria and Levi Cox Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Coralease Ruff and Claudette Cox; her brother-in-law, Willie Ruff; her nephew, Andre Ruff; her uncle and aunt, Richard and Glena Cox; and aunt, Lucy Cox; and all of her many cousins, relatives and friends. In accordance with CDC guidelines, a private family memorial will be held at 12 noon Wednesday, May 20, 2020 (today), at Shiloh Baptist Church. A celebration of her life service will be held at a later date in Powhatan and in Washington, D.C. Arrangements by Robert Mealy Funeral Home, Goochland, Va.View online memorial
