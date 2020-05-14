COX, Constance Elizabeth Young, went to be with her Savior on May 12, 2020. She was born September 7, 1926, to Constance Elizabeth Whitlock and Robert Wilson Young of Covington, Va. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Walter Scott Cox II. She is survived by two sons and their wives, Walter Scott Cox III and Elaine Thoren Cox, Dr. Robert Young Cox and Katherine Tennent Cox; six grandchildren, Lauren Cox Sweeney (Shawn), Robert Wilson Young Cox, Kimberly Garland Cox (fiance, John Wesley Croney), Anari Chakiara Williams, Abby Elizabeth Cox and Margaret Elaine Cox; and two great-grandchildren, Stephen James Sweeney and Savannah Margaret Sweeney. Her great-grandfather was Dr. H.J. Hillsman of Saylor's Creek, who was a surgeon in the Civil War under Stonewall Jackson and General Early. She was a member of the Colonial Dames of America, The Jamestown Society and the Barons of Runny Meade. Connie was a graduate of Longwood University. She was considered a very gifted teacher and she taught for seven years in Martinsville before her marriage. She was a strong Christian, active in her church and teaching Sunday school, leading prayer groups and serving as president of the Women of the Church. Connie had a passion for her Lord, which was expressed through her faithful prayer life and unwavering focus on Jesus Christ. Her love for her Lord permeated everything she did, and she shared that faith with everyone she met. She was also a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sage and friend, and she will be missed by all who knew her. Connie was also known for her collection of wise sayings she assembled over her 93 years, regarded affectionately as Nannie-isms. The family wishes to give special love and appreciation to Joy Perry, who has been an outstanding caregiver and personal friend to both Connie and the whole Cox family. We are also grateful to the rest of her caregivers who also showered love and attention on Connie, along with great thanks to the kind staff of the Cedarfield. There will be a graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery on May 30, at 11 a.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
Service information
May 30
Graveside Service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Hollywood Cemetery
412 S. Cherry Street
Richmond, VA 23220
412 S. Cherry Street
Richmond, VA 23220
