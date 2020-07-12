COX, Jervis Fulton, 89, of Henrico, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1931, in Johnston County, N.C., to the late Newton Fulton and Vira Tart Cox. In addition to his parents, Jervis was preceded in death by his siblings, Lucille Wimbley and Charlie Cox. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church. Jervis was a retired shear operator for Bethlehem Steel Company. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ann Cox; her children that he loved as his own, Tony Wheeler (Jessie), Jennifer Mullins (Jon); grandchildren, Joseph and Jessica Mullins, Sebastian and Bianca Wheeler. Jervis will long be remembered and admired for his devotion to his Lord and his family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…