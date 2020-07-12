COX, JERVIS

COX, Jervis Fulton, 89, of Henrico, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1931, in Johnston County, N.C., to the late Newton Fulton and Vira Tart Cox. In addition to his parents, Jervis was preceded in death by his siblings, Lucille Wimbley and Charlie Cox. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War and was a member of Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church. Jervis was a retired shear operator for Bethlehem Steel Company. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Ann Cox; her children that he loved as his own, Tony Wheeler (Jessie), Jennifer Mullins (Jon); grandchildren, Joseph and Jessica Mullins, Sebastian and Bianca Wheeler. Jervis will long be remembered and admired for his devotion to his Lord and his family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will be held on Friday, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church.

View online memorial