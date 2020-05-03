COX, Robert Asbury Jr., - beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend - left this world on April 9, 2020. He was a true gentleman, the definition of integrity and a waterman who masqueraded as a practicing attorney for more than 60 years. He was the most vibrant 96 year old you could ever hope to meet. Bob, along with his sisters, Peggy and Millie, was born and raised in Smithfield, Virginia by Elsie and Bob Cox Sr. His childhood instilled in him the value of hard work and a dollar, unassailable honesty, a disdain for pretentiousness and an inability to sit still when things were left undone. For years, he worked an afterschool job into the late evenings, before homework and rising at 4 a.m. to deliver papers before school. His lifelong passion for the water was born of summers spent fishing and crabbing at his family's rustic cottage at Morgarts Beach. Bob began his undergraduate studies at Virginia Tech, a great irony as he soon became a diehard UVA fan. Tech was interrupted by a stint in the army during World War II, and upon his return, he enrolled at the University of Virginia where he completed both his undergraduate studies and received his law degree, all thanks to the GI bill. He credited that federal program with changing his and countless others' lives. It was during these years that he met and married the love of his life, Clara Wilson Atkinson. Their marriage of 72 years was founded on deep mutual respect, and their children cannot recall a cross word passing between them. They set out with little money in a Charlottesville student apartment prone to flooding and went on to build a life rich with friends and family in the west end of Richmond. With the exception of Bob's second tour of duty during the Korean War, they rarely spent time apart. They had four children spanning 17 years - Buz, Susan, Anne and Betsy and welcomed their first grandchild when their youngest daughter was only 10. They loved to jitterbug, play tennis and bridge, host parties, travel and most of all, spend time at their cottage on the Piankatank River. Bob could always be found cruising the Chesapeake Bay on his boat the Little Slam with a cooler of cold beer, a big box of Cheez-its, a boisterous group of friends and family, and more often than not, a fish box overflowing with the day's catch. Bob launched his law career at the firm Witt & Cohen in Richmond, and after a decade, joined Hirschler Fleischer in 1965. In less than a year, he became partner and eight years later, a named partner. The next five decades were driven by his intense work ethic and a steadfast respect for both his coworkers and clients. He provided free legal services to many, but never spoke of them to family or friends. His law license remained current until the last few months of his life. Bob is survived by his wife, Clara; his children, Buz and Jeanne (Olsen) Cox, Susan (Cox) Williams, Anne (Cox) and Mike Jones, Betsy Cox and Scott Mace; his grandchildren, Ara (Cox) and Mike Duszak, Lindsay and Matt Williams, Vilma Jones and Carter and Evan Mace; his great-grandchildren, Cason, Tyler and Brennan Duszak; and his sister, Margaret ("Peggy") Skinner all of whom are heartbroken that his steady, guiding presence and huge infectious laugh will no longer be part of the fabric of their lives. He was predeceased by many treasured friends and family, including his beloved sons-in-law, David Williams and Lee Polk, who are undoubtedly throwing a party in his honor at this moment. A service celebrating Bob Cox's incredible life will be held at a later date. An announcement will appear in this paper.View online memorial
