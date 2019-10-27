COX, Thomas Kent, 64, with his loved ones at his side went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 24, 2019, after a valiant battle with pancreatic cancer. Born January 26, 1955, in Martinsville, Va., Kent was the youngest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude and Margaret Cox. He is survived by his wife, Robin King Cox; daughter, Sarah Margaret Johnson; and son-in-law, Stephen Johnson; and sons, Thomas K. Cox Jr. (Kacey) and Christopher H. Cox; siblings, Brenda Hagood (Hugh) of Collinsville, Va., Bill Cox (Sandra) of Union Hall, Va. and Mark Cox (Bernice) of Ridgeway, Va.; and several nieces and nephews. After graduating from Martinsville High School, Kent attended Randolph Macon College, where he played football before transferring to Virginia Commonwealth University, graduating with a Finance degree in 1978. While at VCU, he began selling Cutco Knives and found that he was a natural born salesman. He carried that love of sales to his first job with Lanier Office Products before starting his career in the brokerage industry. He worked for Morgan Stanley and its predecessors for nearly 30 years. Kent was a Senior Vice President, Director and Co-Founder of Graystone-Richmond, a specialized unit of Morgan Stanley, focused on providing investment solutions for institutional investors, family offices and private clients. He received the distinguished Certified Investment Management Analyst (CIMA) designation from the Wharton School of Business and was recognized in Barron's Top Financial Advisors in 2016 and in Forbes Magazine's Best-In-State Wealth Advisors in 2018. Kent loved serving his clients. His high level of professionalism, impeccable attention to detail and second to none customer service skills made him one of the leading consultants in his profession. Kent was passionate about his alma mater, VCU, where he served on the Board of Trustees for the VCU School of Business Foundation. He previously served on the Board of Directors of Make-A-Wish Foundation and was a former Chairman of the Shady Grove United Methodist Church Endowment Fund. Kent was a gregarious, natural born leader and happiest in the presence of his family and friends. His greatest joys were coaching his children in sports and spending time at his home in Virginia Beach. He loved Motown and Beach music and would never turn down the opportunity to sing. He was a rabid VCU Ram basketball fan and proudly wore his black and gold. His life was truly defined by his love for God, family and friends. We will miss him dearly but know that his indomitable spirit will always be with us. A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, October 29, at 2 p.m. at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 4825 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen. The family will receive visitors at 1 p.m. prior to the service. A reception will be held at the church following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Kent may be made to Healing For The Nations, P.O. Box 6034, Ashland, Va. 23005, The Caring Clothes Closet, c/o Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 4825 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23059, or to support pancreatic cancer research at UVA Cancer Center and mailed to UVA Health Foundation, P.O. Box 400807, Charlottesville, Va. 22904-4807.View online memorial