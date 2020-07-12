COXE, True Summers, 94, of Richmond, died at home surrounded by family on July 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Dr. Joseph W. Coxe III; her parents, Dr. Eaton M. Summers and Bernice Trott Summers; her sisters, Shirley Summers and Roberta Stevens; her brother-in-law, William S. Coxe and his wife, Polly. She is survived by her three children, Joseph W. Coxe IV (Barbara) of Newport News, Margaret S. Coxe and Anne Coxe Jones of Richmond. Also surviving are her sister, Jane S. Martin of Lakeland, Fla.; and her brother, William Summers of Baton Rouge, La.; and numerous nieces and nephews. True was born in Nebraska and grew up in Houma, La., where she lived until she left to attend nursing school at Johns Hopkins University. It was at Hopkins that she met her husband, Joe, and they were married in 1948, a year after her graduation. Nursing positions and medical residencies took them from D.C. to Rochester, N.Y. to Los Angeles, Calif. to Hartford, Conn. and finally, to Richmond, Va. where Joe joined the McGuire Clinic as a surgeon. True found a house in Stonewall Court, her favorite neighborhood, where they raised their family, made lifelong friends, and where she lived for over 60 years. Throughout most of her life, starting with the Red Cross during WWII, True was active in volunteer work. For many years in Richmond, she volunteered with Planned Parenthood, Children's Hospital and the VMFA. During the 15 years her children were in school, she was deeply involved in the Collegiate community and considered many of their friends as part of her family. Many weekends and summers were spent at the house True designed at Bon Harbors on the Yeocomico River, full of family and friends, sailing, water-skiing and music. After Joe's retirement, True made sure that long-awaited trips to England and Alaska finally happened, along with more visits to Florida to spend time with her sister, Jane and her family. True's outlook was as unique as her name. She was a lover of dogs, opera, sailing, whiskey sours, John and Mark shows, the Jefferson Hotel, New Yorker magazine covers, old houses and silliness. She was a voracious reader and a life-long learner. She did the NYT crossword puzzle in ink in no time flat, and she wrote illustrated poems on school lunch napkins for her daughters. Above all, she loved her family, who will miss and remember her every day. The family would like to express special thanks to her caregivers, Connie Taylor and Rosetta Mallory, who were like family. A memorial service, at a later date, will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Old Friends Senior Dog Sanctuary (ofsds.org) or the Chesapeake Bay Foundation (cbf.org).View online memorial
