COY, STEPHEN

COY, Stephen C., 88, of Ashland, died February 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Jamme; son, Stephen; and brother, Wayne. A graduate of Amherst College, he served in the U.S. Army, attaining the rank of Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg. After earning degrees from Yale Drama School, he began a 30-year career teaching theatre at the college level, during which he directed more than 60 productions. His last position was at Hampden-Sydney College, 1981 to 1993, where he was hired as the first chairman of the newly-formed Fine Arts Department. Upon retirement, Steve relaxed by acting in 30 productions at theaters in the Richmond area and volunteering at the Hanover Community Services Board. For the latter, he was awarded the Jean C. Harris Award in 2010. No services are planned. Donations in his memory may be directed to Virginia Repertory Theatre or Bon Secours Hospice.

