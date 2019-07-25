COZART, ROSA

COZART, Mrs. Rosa Lee, of Richmond, departed this life July 18, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Noah Cozart; daughter, Theresa Pauley; three grandchildren, Ivana and Karmiti Pauley and Antione Thompson; 13 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Inez Edwards, Daisy Davis, Joyce Vaugh and Jean Champion; sister-in-law, Ruby Horton; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave. Funeral services will be held 12 noon at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St. Dr. Earl Brown, pastor, officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Family will assemble Friday at the church at 11:45 a.m.View online memorial