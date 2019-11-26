COZZIE, James T., 73, of Manakin Sabot, entered into rest November 21, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Elaine Cozzie; son, Christopher Cozzie (Jennifer); daughter, Lisa LeViness (Dan); four grandchildren, Megan, Kellan, Brennan and Madilyn; brother, Robert Cozzie (Carol); and two sisters, Marybeth Innes (Gerry) and Janine DeBobes (Frank). Jim was a Vietnam war Navy veteran. The family will receive friends Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., where funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Monday, December 2, with interment to follow in Mount Vernon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.View online memorial