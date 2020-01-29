CRAIG, CHARLES SR.

CRAIG, Charles Lee Sr., 86, of North Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Craig; son, Charles Craig Jr.; and parents, Charles F. and Catherine Craig. Charles is survived by his beloved children, Cynthia La Fratta (Mark), Sharon Pierce (Gerald) and Laura Quillian (Jeff), John "Mike" Craig Sr. (Laura) and Chris Craig Sr. (Beth); 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A joyful Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church, 4400 Beulah Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23237. A Celebration of Life will be held at the church fellowship hall immediately following Mass. Interment will be private. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, everyone that is able, please contact Morrissett Funeral Home to sign up to make a blood donation at their blood drive in June. If you are not able to give blood, please make a monetary donation to the American Red Cross Blood Donor center or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
